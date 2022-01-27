Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 123 at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

Shares of NRDBY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 152,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,880. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

