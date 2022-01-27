Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,424,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 620,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.93% of Nordstrom worth $249,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

