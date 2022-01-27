Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NOG stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

