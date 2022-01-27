Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.