Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,054,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 299,990 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSTD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

