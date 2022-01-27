Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$42.25

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 322,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,634. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 92.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

