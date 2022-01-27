NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOV stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

