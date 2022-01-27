NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NOV by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

