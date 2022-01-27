Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.84 and last traded at $111.80. Approximately 4,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 200,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.28.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after buying an additional 346,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.