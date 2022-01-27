NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.14

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 38168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $275,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

