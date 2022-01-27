NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.75

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.78, with a volume of 115303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.94.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$190,226.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,503,450.61. Also, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$361,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at C$1,009,789.90. Insiders have sold 334,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,795 over the last 90 days.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.