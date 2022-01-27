NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.53

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.53 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 11684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NovoCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

