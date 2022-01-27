Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 207,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nucor stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

