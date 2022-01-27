NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 9,860.0% in January

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 9,860.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NULGF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,516. NuLegacy Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

