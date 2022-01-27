NuShares (NSR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 97.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $422,323.39 and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

