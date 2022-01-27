NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.