Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JEMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 60,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
