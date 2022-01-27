Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JEMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 60,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

