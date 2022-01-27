Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NKG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
