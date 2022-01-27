Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NKG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.