Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JPT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,417. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.