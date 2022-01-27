nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of nVent Electric worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $23,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 98.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 678,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

