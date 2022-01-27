O3Swap (O3) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.