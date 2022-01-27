Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

