Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $134.53 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

