Observer Reaches 1-Day Volume of $822,274.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $20.45 million and $822,274.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

