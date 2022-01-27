Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $7.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.88 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.36 billion to $25.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

