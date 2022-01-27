Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.