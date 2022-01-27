Ocean Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.73 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $329.23 million and approximately $25.73 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

