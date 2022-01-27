OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Up 761.2% in January

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a growth of 761.2% from the December 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,476.0 days.

OCI stock remained flat at $$27.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. OCI has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

OCINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

