Oddz Market Capitalization Tops $7.30 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $951,577.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

