ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $11,955.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,203.26 or 1.00082553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00078509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023050 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00441465 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

