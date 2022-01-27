Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $44,541.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

