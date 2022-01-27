Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.18 and last traded at 3.26, with a volume of 23487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 3.26.

OPAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.79.

Get Offerpad alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.37.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 500.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $3,096,000.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.