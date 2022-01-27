Oikos (OKS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,113.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $622,892.97 and approximately $5,113.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.11 or 0.06673059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,729.29 or 0.99749991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

