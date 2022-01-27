OKB (OKB) Price Hits $20.65 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $46.17 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $20.65 or 0.00056152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

