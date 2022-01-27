Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ODFL stock opened at $292.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $192.76 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

