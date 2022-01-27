Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

