OLO (NYSE:OLO) & Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Financial Comparison

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -30.84% -2.48% -2.01% Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83%

This table compares OLO and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 23.44 $3.06 million N/A N/A Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.11 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.15

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OLO and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.11%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

OLO beats Steel Connect on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

