Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Up 1,044.4% in January

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,044.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 907,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

