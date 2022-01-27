OMG Network Hits One Day Volume of $382.76 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. OMG Network has a market cap of $594.30 million and approximately $382.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00011777 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00288418 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

