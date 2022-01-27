Omni Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $40.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00008076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00288580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,313 coins and its circulating supply is 562,997 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

