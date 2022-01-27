Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Omnicell worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.07 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,073. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

