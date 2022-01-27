Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.33% of Omnicom Group worth $50,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,416,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

