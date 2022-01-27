Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Up 8,090.9% in January

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 8,090.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLG stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Oncologix Tech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

