Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTLC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,813. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

