OneWater Marine (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.200-$7.500 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONEW opened at $47.48 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

