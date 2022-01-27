Only1 (LIKE) Reaches One Day Volume of $520,201.00

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Only1 has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $520,201.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

