Onooks Market Cap Tops $4.46 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $163,916.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Onooks has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.99 or 0.06517269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.45 or 0.99660210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052131 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

