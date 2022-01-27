Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52.55 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $408.17 million and $52.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00182922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00031256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00396759 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

