Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:OPWEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
About Opawica Explorations
