Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $246,799.18 and $30,468.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

